Fox takes blame for loss, says fans 'should be disappointed' with team's performance

3:37 Prosecutor argues killing isn't one of self defense but instead clear case of revenge Pause

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:18 Fugitive arrested in Phenix City after standoff

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality