Frazier: 'As a team we weren’t ready to compete, which is unacceptable'

J.J. Frazier was understandably frustrated following Tuesday’s 72-60 loss to Florida.
In the first half, Frazier helped engineer a rally from a 16-point deficit to tie the game before trailing by only two at the break.
And then the second half happened, which led to Georgia shooting only a 25.8 percentage from the field over a 20-minute span.
The Bulldogs could never emerge out of the cold spell and continued to turn the ball over at a high clip.
Frazier was asked if Florida’s defensive length proved too much for Georgia to deal with. Frazier disagreed with the premise before giving his take on why the Bulldogs were unable to sustain the energy they had during the first-half rally.
“(Florida) played good defense in the first game we played against them and shot the ball well,” Frazier said. “I don’t think we were really ready to compete as a unit. As a team we weren’t ready to compete, which is unacceptable. We need 14 guys competing their tail off every play. (Tuesday), I don’t think we had that.”
Asked why that was the case, especially with Georgia needing a win to get back in the NCAA Tournament bubble picture, Frazier didn’t have an answer.
“If we knew we would solve it,” Frazier said.
Frazier finished the game with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He and forward Yante Maten provided the majority of scoring load, with the junior posting a game-high 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting.
Otherwise, the Bulldogs struggled to get any other consistent scoring production. Outside of Maten and Frazier, no one else on Georgia’s roster scored more than two field goals.
Frazier wasn’t terse with his words. But it did appear he was making a point to his teammates that more is needed if Georgia is to string together a late-season winning streak.
“When I say 14 guys, I mean whatever you’re doing,” Frazier said. “If you’re not playing as much we need the energy. If you are playing, give everything you got. As a team, that’s what we need more of. We’re not going to lay down. I’m not going to let us lay down. That’s not who I am.”
