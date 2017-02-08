Georgia hiring Tray Scott to become program's new defensive line coach

That didn't take long.
Georgia has already found a new defensive line coach in Tray Scott, who had just recently signed on for the same role at Mississippi. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze told the Rivals' affiliate RebelGrove.com about Scott's decision to leave.
After spending the last two years coaching the position with North Carolina, Scott took the defensive line coaching job at Ole Miss in January. He was only employed by the Rebels for 39 days.
Scott replaces Tracy Rocker, who Georgia confirmed Tuesday is no longer with the football program.
Ole Miss released a statement on Scott's decision to leave.
"Tray Scott is leaving our staff for another opportunity," the statement reads. "We want coaches that are 100 percent committed to winning championships at Ole Miss. Our student-athletes, our staff and Rebel Nation deserve that, and that is what we will bring to this great program."
With North Carolina, Scott coached Nazair Jones to All-ACC honors two years in a row. Before joining North Carolina, Scott coached the defensive line at Tennessee-Martin in 2013 and 2014. In 2012, Scott was a graduate assistant under Freeze at Ole Miss.
He also spent time as an assistant under Freeze at Arkansas in 2010 and 2011.
Scott was hired by Ole Miss to replace Chris Kiffin, who recently took a job to work for his brother, Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels are now forced to once again look for another defensive line coach.
Georgia has yet to confirm the hire and therefore salary information isn't immediately available. Rocker was making $525,000 before he and the program parted ways Tuesday.
