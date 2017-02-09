Georgia addresses size at receiver but has to find targets with 'wiggle' to their game

Georgia made a point to upgrade its size at wide receiver in this year’s recruiting class.
Three of the freshman wideouts – Jeremiah Holloman, Mark Webb Jr. and Trey Blount – stand at 6-foot-2. Matt Landers is a tall and lanky receiver at 6-foot-5.
That’s quite the addition in height when compared to the fact the Bulldogs only had three receivers at 6-foot-2 on the roster in 2016.
But with those players – Riley Ridley, Michael Chigbu and Jayson Stanley – Georgia will now have seven tall receivers to work with. Being able to scheme with the extra height has Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney excited.
“I like the group of kids we’ve got coming back,” Chaney said on Georgia’s signing day webcast. “I really like the young men we’ve signed to add into that room. I think everybody does on signing day. We all like everything we’ve got done and we do. I’m excited about watching them come in here and compete and I think through that competition, as we continue to say it over and over again, we’ll get better.”
But even with the addition of four taller receivers, there is a balance to be had.
Georgia’s most productive receiving target in 2016 was Isaiah McKenzie, a diminutive wideout at only 5-8 and 175 pounds. McKenzie led the Bulldogs in receiving with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns.
While head coach Kirby Smart has previously said he’d like to add bigger targets who can serve as vertical threats, he also noted the importance of having the quick and agile type of target too. With McKenzie leaving, there isn’t anyone quite like him on the roster.
But receivers such as Terry Godwin and Tyler Simmons, fast athletes around 6-feet each, could be counted on for that role.
“That’s probably an area we’ll have to address some kind of way – develop a guy on the team, find new ways to use some of our good players with the ball in their hands,” Smart said. “For the most part we got big wide receivers. That’s what we want. We want physical guys. To improve our stature, that helps. You need both. When you have 10, 11, 12 scholarships, you want guys that can do both and have a little wiggle along with those big guys.”
