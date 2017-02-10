Former Georgia standout Sanders Commings to make transition from football to baseball

Sanders Commings made his mark at Georgia as a football player.
His efforts as a Bulldog landed him in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft, to which he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. But his NFL career only included two games due to injuries.
Now, Commings is making a change in sports.
According to FOXSports.com's Ken Rosenthal, Commings will pursue a career in baseball at the age of 27.
Former Major Leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr. is at the forefront of trying to turn Commings into a professional baseball player.
Commings has long had an affinity for baseball. He was actually selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2008 MLB amateur draft's 37th round but decided to attend Georgia to play football and earn a degree.
“That baseball thought was just in the back of my head,” Commings told Rosenthal. “My dad, he kept pushing me to go do baseball, even though I had been away from the game for a while. He believed in me even before I believed in myself. Once I got with Jerry, I believed in myself even more. And now, I’m completely confident.”
And apparently, Commings is impressing those hoping to resurrect his baseball career.
“If he had chosen baseball, he would be in the major leagues right now,” Hairston said. “He’s a Starlin Marte type of talent. He’s that good.”
At Georgia, Commings totaled 154 total tackles and eight interceptions from 2009-12. As a senior, Commings recovered a key fumble against Florida and recorded an interception in the 2012 SEC Championship against Alabama.
Miami head coach Mark Richt, who coached Commings at Georgia, was aware of his ability in baseball.
“He had thoughts early on to try to play both in college,” Richt said. “That’s not as easy as you think. I don’t know the exact circumstances of why he did not do that. But I knew baseball was a love of his from the time I met him.”
