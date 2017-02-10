Parker to have bachelor's and master's degrees completed before fifth season begins

By the end of the summer, Juwan Parker will have his master’s degree wrapped up.
He'll have done this in only four years.
It took the studious Parker two and a half years to graduate with a bachelor's degree in management from Georgia’s Terry College of Business. His master’s is in sport management is able to be completed in a year and a half.
When it came down to achieving undergraduate and graduate degrees in four years, the Georgia fourth-year junior guard credited his father, Johnny Parker, with making sure he was on the right path to succeed in the classroom before he left the family household.
“Lots of pre-planning by my dad,” Parker said. “I came in with something like 28 hours through AP classes and dual enrollment. I came in as almost a sophomore my freshman year.”
Parker, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, took college courses at Tulsa University for two semesters while still in high school. All of this academic preparation led to Parker being named to the College Sports Information of America (CoSIDA) District 4 Academic All-America team earlier in the week.
Parker is now among 40 finalists to be selected to the CoSIDA national All-America squad.
“It’s a great feeling,” Parker said. “It’s not just an accomplishment academically. Hopefully I can serve as a role model to people back home, going to Booker T. (Washington High School), and let them know there’s a different way out than just sports. You can do both. You can do anything you put your mind to.”
Parker, 22 years old, is in his fourth year with the Georgia program but missed a year and a half on the court due to a partial tear to his Achilles tendon. Unable to shake off the injury as quickly as expected, Parker missed the entire 2015-16 season and earned a medical redshirt.
This season, with a clean bill of health, Parker has appeared in every game except against Morehouse and is Georgia's third-leading scorer at 9.3 points per outing. Parker has started every game he has appeared in and has posted double figures 10 times.
Beginning college with that many hours wasn't anything unique to the Parker family. Both his brother and sister also completed bachelor's degrees in less than the usual four years.
With his master's degree nearing completion, Parker will need to find a new academic pursuit to stay eligible for his final season of college basketball. Parker said he is considering real estate and adult education as potential options but hasn't decided on anything yet.
Regardless of what he chooses, Parker will get started on a third degree program once the fall semester begins.
“I gotta be in school to play,” Parker said. “I’ll start working on something else.”
