Georgia rallies to stun Tennessee on the road

J.J. Frazier cut to his right, then his left. The shot clock winding down, Frazier weaved through the Tennessee defense to try and get a shot at the basket.
Falling away to his left, Frazier put up a shot close to the basket. The ball banked in and he drew the foul. It was the most clutch play Frazier had perhaps all season. And it came with Georgia desperately needing a win to salvage a rough stretch the program has endured of late.
The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-75 road win over Tennessee. Frazier’s three-point play extended Georgia’s lead to five with 20.6 seconds left to play. Before that key moment, Tennessee freshman Lamonte Turner hit a 3-point to cut Georgia’s lead to two.
Turner also hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer with Tennessee trailing by four.
Frazier finished with 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting.
The Bulldogs were in a precarious situation early in the second half as Tennessee got out to a 14-point lead at the 15:13 mark. From there, Frazier took the game over and slowly inched the Bulldogs back into the game.
Georgia did most of its second-half work without junior forward Yante Maten. Starting the second half with two fouls, Maten picked up two more early and was forced to sit the majority of the second period.
Maten then came in with less than six minutes to play and picked up his fifth foul with 5:18 to play.
