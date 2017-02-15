McKenzie is the only Bulldog invited to NFL's scouting combine

Only one Georgia player eligible for the 2017 NFL draft has received an invite to the NFL scouting combine.
Receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was the only Georgia underclassman to declare for the draft, was extended an invitation to the combine, according to the official list the NFL released. That's a stark departure from years past as most combines include multiple Georgia players.
McKenzie was Georgia's leading receiver in 2016, catching 44 passes for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. With a punt return touchdown this season against Louisiana-Lafayette, McKenzie set school records for total return touchdowns in a career with six and punt return touchdowns in a career with five.
McKenzie could be one to watch at the combine, considering the blend of speed and agility he possesses. As of now, McKenzie isn't expected to be drafted but could change that with strong combine performances in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drills.
McKenzie, who is listed at only 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, was also previously referred to as one of the stronger players on Georgia's roster. During his preseason meeting with reporters, Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said that McKenzie was one of the more physical players on his unit.
"This is a little guy that pound for pound is as strong as anybody on our team," Chaney said. "It doesn’t bother him one bit to mix it up."
Georgia has a few other NFL hopefuls who didn't receive a combine invite, including defensive back Maurice Smith, center Brandon Kublanow, offensive lineman Greg Pyke, offensive tackle Tyler Catalina and safety Quincy Mauger.
Not receiving a combine invitation isn't the end of the road by any means, however. Former Georgia center David Andrews did not attend the NFL scouting combine and went undrafted. Yet he just completed his second season with the New England Patriots, which was a Super Bowl-winning campaign as the starting center.
In total, 66 players from the SEC have received NFL scouting combine invitations. Georgia is tied with Missouri for the second-fewest players at one player apiece. South Carolina is the only school to have zero players at the combine. Vanderbilt will have two attending the combine.
Alabama and LSU are both tied at No. 1 in the SEC with 10 players from each program participating at the combine.
The NFL scouting combine is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis from March 3-6.
Comments