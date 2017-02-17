Ogbeide hopes to have repeat performance against Kentucky

One of the reasons Georgia played Kentucky competitively in the two teams’ first meeting was due to Derek Ogbeide’s presence in the paint.
Ogbeide proved to be a tough assignment down low for the Wildcats to deal with in Kentucky’s 90-81 overtime win in Lexington.
Ogbeide scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds, and he helped put Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo in foul trouble. While Adebayo had 12 points, four came in overtime as the vaunted Kentucky freshman was only able to play a total of 22 minutes.
Ogbeide said he stayed true to the game-plan in that first game, which has him encouraged for another solid performance in Saturday’s rematch at home against Kentucky.
“I played calm. I listened to the coaches, followed their system of play almost to the T,” Ogbeide said. “It brought success. I hope to do that again.”
The game against Kentucky was arguably Ogbeide’s best individual performance of the season. In addition to his 18 points being the most he’s scored in a game, he played the most minutes in his career with 35.
After having a good game against Kentucky, Ogbeide knows he’ll enter this one with a target. He said it’s important that he gives even more on the floor knowing that Kentucky will look for ways to slow him down.
“Definitely, you bring more than you did last time,” Ogbeide said. “I don’t think any team comes back to another game holding the same cards they did last time. It wouldn’t make sense. You would definitely try your hardest to do more, give more effort as I plan.”
Maten not focused on NBA status
With five games remaining in Georgia’s regular season, forward Yante Maten was asked if he’s contemplating any decision regarding the NBA at this time.
“Right now, I’ve mainly been focusing on the season,” Maten said. “I haven’t really been thinking of anything after. That time will come for whatever happens. Right now I’m focusing on Kentucky and getting the next win.”
Maten is averaging a team-best 19.4 points per game. He’s second on the team with an average of 7.2 rebounds.
Comments