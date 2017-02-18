Calipari: 'They come in and do this to us without Maten. That’s what kind of coach Mark Fox is'

During his post-game news conference following an 82-77 win over Georgia, Kentucky head coach John Calipari defended two coaches with the same first name.
First, it was Georgia head coach Mark Fox, who Calipari had just beaten. While there have been those vocal on social media and message boards about Fox’s job performance this season, the actual truth is nothing has risen to it landing him on the proverbial hot seat.
Even so, Calipari rose to his defense following Saturday’s game, which included Georgia having to go the final 38 minutes of the game without star forward Yante Maten, who sustained what Fox called a “significant” injury to his right knee.
“Listen, without Maten, that’s what kind of coach Mark Fox is,” Calipari said. “And so again, while we want to win more – no kidding, we all want to win more. Live in my shoes. Wanna win more? You better win by 25 or we got problems. We win by two or in overtime and people are jumping off bridges.”
From here, Calipari went from defending Fox to defending N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried, who was recently fired but is being allowed to finish out the season.
“So we all want to win but it’s about what kind of coach he is, what kind of man he is,” Calipari said. “We’re firing coaches in midseason. Are you s***ting me? We’re firing coaches in midseason. You know what I’m putting in my contract? You can fire me in midseason but you’re going to have to pay me $3 million. Oh, you’ll let me stay now, won’t you. There’s a new one that’s going to be in the contract. You can fire me midseason but you’re paying me. Why would I even have to think of that? Now every coach in the country – put it in your contract.
“What if Mark Gottfried goes on a run at the end and gets to the NCAA Tournament, which he was in four out of the last five years, two Sweet 16s, which is not done at N.C. State. What happens now if he goes and he wins and gets another team? He had good players but they’re young, they’re like my team. It’s hard to do this with young guys.”
After finishing with that response, a reporter began to ask an unrelated question. Before he could finish the question, Calipari cut him off with a joke that referenced President Trump.
“Fake media,” Calipari said. “I’m just kidding.”
Prior to saying all of that, Calipari went into more detail about Fox’s coaching performance. It’s the third game in a row that Fox’s Bulldogs have taken the Wildcats to the wire. Kentucky pulled away from Georgia late in last year’s SEC Tournament semifinal game. At Kentucky this year, the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 90-81 in overtime. And then Saturday’s thrilling game happened, with Kentucky pulling out a game that went back and forth through the entire 40 minutes of game-play.
“What Mark has been able to do here, and other coaches – he goes to Florida, overtime, and should have won the game,” Calipari said. “He comes to us, overtime – They should have won the game. I mean, we were lucky to win. Loses at Texas A&M because the clock stalled. The clock stalled and that’s why he loses the game. He keeps his team together and that’s coaching. Not when things are going good. It’s when things go south and you lose a bunch in a row and how do you get them and go? He goes to Tennessee down (14) and goes and wins the game. They had Florida beat with 30 seconds left, then they come in and do this to us without Maten. That’s what kind of coach Mark Fox is.”
