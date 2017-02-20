Bulldogs Blog

February 20, 2017 11:26 AM

Fox: Maten unlikely to return during regular season

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia is not expecting for Yante Maten to return to the basketball court this regular season.

Fox said that the knee sprain Maten was diagnosed with is "significant" enough to where he and the Georgia medical staff is not expecting him to return for the final four games.

"It is a very significant sprain, and it’s a serious injury and I have very little – I don’t think our medical people or myself have any expectation of Yante returning during the regular season," Fox said. "The odds of that are very slim."

Maten was injured in the first two minutes of Saturday's 82-77 loss against Kentucky.

Fox said he will have to tinker with the lineup to make up for Maten's production. Against the Wildcats, Mike Edwards stepped up with 10 points and Derek Ogbeide recorded 11 rebounds down low.

"Losing Yante will be a tremendous challenge for our team," Fox said.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos