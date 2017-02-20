Fox: Maten unlikely to return during regular season

Georgia is not expecting for Yante Maten to return to the basketball court this regular season.
Fox said that the knee sprain Maten was diagnosed with is "significant" enough to where he and the Georgia medical staff is not expecting him to return for the final four games.
"It is a very significant sprain, and it’s a serious injury and I have very little – I don’t think our medical people or myself have any expectation of Yante returning during the regular season," Fox said. "The odds of that are very slim."
Maten was injured in the first two minutes of Saturday's 82-77 loss against Kentucky.
Fox said he will have to tinker with the lineup to make up for Maten's production. Against the Wildcats, Mike Edwards stepped up with 10 points and Derek Ogbeide recorded 11 rebounds down low.
"Losing Yante will be a tremendous challenge for our team," Fox said.
