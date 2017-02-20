Latest on Georgia’s tourney hopes: Bulldogs must find ways to win without Maten in lineup

Georgia wasn’t expected to beat Kentucky. It nearly did, however, which would have been huge for its NCAA Tournament chances.
Instead, the Bulldogs must catch fire, win as many games as possible and hope they do enough over the next three weeks to earn an invitation to the big dance.
But there’s one catch, all of a sudden: Georgia will have to do this without Yante Maten.
Not being able to rely on Maten’s interior presence for a prolonged stretch wasn’t anything the Bulldogs could have expected by a long shot.
During Monday’s SEC coaches teleconference, head coach Mark Fox revealed that he and his program’s medical staff are under the impression that Maten will miss the remainder of the regular season, which includes games against Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Arkansas. Fox did not mention Maten’s potential status for the SEC Tournament, however, which would seemingly be too far out to predict at this time.
With Maten, each of Georgia’s remaining games are winnable. Without Maten, it’s still possible Georgia can pick up the needed wins but nowhere near as certain.
The Bulldogs were without Maten for a long stretch at Tennessee due to foul trouble and rallied from 14 points down and won. With Maten spraining his right knee in the game’s first two minutes against Kentucky, Georgia was still able to play the Wildcats evenly throughout the full 40 minutes.
Georgia has proved it can play well without Maten. But it sure will be hard to replicate his on-court production on a consistent basis for multiple games.
“I think any time you go through some adverse situations, it’s how you respond to it,” Fox said. “Certainly, it determines your outcome and what you learn from it helps shape who you are in the future. We’ve been able to rely upon the great character in our locker room to deal with some of that adversity because not all of it has been self-induced, quite frankly. We have to continue to deal with the things that come our way and know it’s just been a challenging year in some ways.”
Key rankings
RPI: 56
ESPN BPI: 66
KenPom: 51
Sagarin: 50
Key numbers
Team record: 15-12 overall, 6-8 SEC
Non-conference strength of schedule: 28
Overall strength of schedule: 20
Record vs. RPI 1-50: 2-7
Record vs. RPI 51-100: 4-4
Record vs. RPI 101-200: 5-1
CBSSports.com conference RPI rankings: 1. ACC, 2. Big 12, 3. Big East, 4. Big Ten, 5. SEC, 6. Pac-12, 7. American Athletic, 8. Atlantic 10, 9. West Coast, 10. Mountain West
Bracketology
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: Georgia may have found itself on Lunardi’s bubble with a win over Kentucky. Another close loss, however, means Georgia is not in the conversation. As for the rest of the SEC, Lunardi has four teams in. Kentucky and Florida are No. 3 seeds, South Carolina is a No. 7 seed and Arkansas is a No. 9 seed. Lunardi’s fifth SEC team is Tennessee, which he has as the second team out of the field of 68.
CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm: Georgia also isn’t in Palm’s discussion of the NCAA Tournament. But Palm, who had previously been down on the SEC, now has five teams getting in the field of 68. He has Kentucky and Florida on the 3-line, and South Carolina as a No. 8 seed. Palm has Arkansas as a No. 11 seed and earning a first-round bye. But Palm, somewhat surprisingly, has Alabama reaching the big dance as a play-in No. 11 seed. The Crimson Tide are 9-5 in conference play with a win over South Carolina.
USA Today’s Shelby Mast: Like Palm, Mast has five SEC teams getting into the NCAA Tournament. And like Lunardi, he has Kentucky and Florida as No. 3 seeds, and South Carolina as a No. 7 seed. Mast’s fourth SEC team is Arkansas, which was given a No. 9 seed. Tennessee is Mast’s fifth SEC team in the tournament, receiving a play-in No. 11 seed.
Current state of affairs
Last 10 games: 4-6
Wins that help: With Vanderbilt defeating South Carolina, the Commodores jumped back into the RPI top-50. This gives Georgia wins over two top-50 teams at the moment in Vanderbilt and Tennessee. The Bulldogs also have RPI top-75 wins over UNC-Asheville and Mississippi, with both teams tied at No. 69. A 17-point win over RPI No. 76 Georgia Tech is also impressive, considering how much the Yellow Jackets are talked about in regards to the bubble.
Losses that hurt: Georgia's lone loss outside the top 100 is to Oakland. But the Golden Grizzllies have slowly climbed back up the RPI and are now at No. 121. Oakland has won six games in a row with three more to play in the regular season. Perhaps Oakland will be able to do Georgia a favor and get back in the top-100. Georgia’s other problematic loss is to Texas A&M, which is flirting with falling out of the top 100 at No. 93.
A look around the SEC: Kentucky (No. 9) and Florida (No. 10) stayed pat in the RPI top-10 over the past week. After losses to Arkansas and Vanderbilt, South Carolina dropped to an RPI No. 30 and out of the AP Top 25. Arkansas (No. 34), Vanderbilt (No. 49) and Tennessee (No. 50) round out the RPI top-50, giving the SEC six teams in this group. Georgia (No. 56), Mississippi (No. 69) and Alabama (No. 74) are the next three SEC teams in the RPI rankings.
Looking ahead
What Georgia needs to do this week: It’s pretty simple at this point. Georgia must accrue as many wins as possible over the final stretch of the season. This task certainly appears a lot more difficult with Maten likely out for the remainder of the regular season. But the Bulldogs need to find a way to defeat Alabama on the road Thursday and hold court at home against LSU on Saturday. If that happens, Georgia will be 17-12 with two games remaining against Auburn and Arkansas. And at that point, the same scenario may present itself if Georgia is to state a late-season case for admission into the NCAA Tournament.
