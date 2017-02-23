McKenzie preparing to impress scouts at next week’s NFL combine

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie stood in front of reporters to discuss his four-catch, 103-yard performance following Georgia’s 31-23 win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl.
While talking about his game, a reporter asked McKenzie if he would return for his senior season as a formality. But for everyone gathered around McKenzie in that moment, it was a bit of a surprise to hear the 5-foot-8 receiver say he was planning to declare for the NFL draft.
But for McKenzie, the chances of playing professionally outweighed another season in Athens.
“I told myself it was time to go,” McKenzie said. “I’m not going to get any taller and I can put on weight at any time. I feel like I can make an impact at the next level and that’s what I want to do.”
McKenzie has started the draft process and will have his first opportunity to impress scouts and front office personnel at the NFL combine next week. Receivers report on March 1 and work out on March 4.
McKenzie will be Georgia’s lone representative in Indianapolis, a rare occurrence for the Bulldogs in comparison to eight prospects who attended the combine in 2016 – mainly due to four of Georgia’s most integral players (Nick Chubb, Sony Michell, Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy) opting to remain with the program for their senior seasons.
After arriving in Indianapolis, the goals are lofty for the versatile athlete.
“(My primary goal is to) be top-five in everything. I’m excited to see what’s in store for me,” McKenzie said.
The combine can certainly be of benefit to McKenzie and he realizes its importance. His draft stock could also be boosted due to his best college season being his last. He finished the 2016 season with 633 yards and seven touchdowns, including notching career-bests of 122 receiving yards in games against North Carolina and Missouri.
He was the top target for quarterback Jacob Eason and he provided a spark for the Bulldogs’ offensive unit, which went through numerous droughts of production. Along with his own offensive output, McKenzie’s best and most consistent area of expertise may have been on special teams.
Throughout his career, McKenzie set school records with six total return touchdowns and also holds the highest mark in punt return touchdowns with five.
In the NFL, there are many successful returners with a similar mold as McKenzie, such as Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill.
McKenzie said that thus far he’s been projected as a late-round draft pick but believes he has a skill set which wil translate to next-level success.
“I’ve got speed and quickness,” McKenzie said. “I can just make plays with the ball in my hands.”
In terms of the wide receiver situation back in Athens, it becomes a bit cloudy without McKenzie – the team’s go-to guy in late-game scenarios. The Bulldogs will have a collection of talented but not yet fully proven playmakers. The group will be led by senior Javon Wims, who becomes the elder statesman of the group after a strong finish in 2016.
McKenzie, who will keep his eye on the program while in search of his next destination, believes Georgia will be in good hands with who returns at receiver.
“They’re going to do well and I’m praying that they have an impact in every game,” McKenzie said. “I expect Terry Godwin and Riley Ridley to step up and take charge in that receiving room.”
Comments