Georgia’s Thompson hospitalized Thursday overnight, withdraws from spring classes

Georgia defensive lineman Trenton Thompson was hospitalized early Thursday morning after police responded to a medical emergency, which resulted from a bad reaction to medication he was taking.
In addition, Thompson will be withdrawing from his classes for the remainder of the spring semester as a result to recent medical issues.
The Georgia athletics department, with permission from Thompson’s family, revealed that Thompson has recently been dealing with a significant medical issue that “required emergency hospitalization and extended hospital stay.” He was recently discharged and receiving medical care prior to the incident Thursday morning, which required the emergency medical attention.
“With respect to last night’s incident, the physical appearance and behavior described in the UGA PD report is solely related to an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition,” the university released in a statement. “The adverse reaction required emergency transport to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.”
UGA also released that toxicology tests performed at the hospital Thursday morning were negative for OxyContin. In an incident report, Thompson told a police officer he had taken “two oxies,” which is slang for the pharmaceutical drug. This was after Thompson was observed wandering in the roadway on River Rd. by a campus police officer
Citing federal privacy laws, this is all UGA would release on Thompson.
Thompson had been dealing with a shoulder injury and was seen around campus wearing a brace, according to a person with knowledge of that particular ailment. It’s unknown, however, if this recent medical emergency is in any way related to the shoulder injury.
Thompson was one of Georgia’s best defensive players during the 2016 season. He finished the year third on the team in total tackles with 56. Thompson tied for the team lead in sacks with five, which included recording three in Georgia’s 31-23 Liberty Bowl win over TCU. Thompson was named the Liberty Bowl MVP for his performance and figures to enter his junior season in 2017 as one of the SEC’s better defenders.
Georgia made no mention if Thompson plans to be back in school over the summer and fall to re-join the football team.
Thompson also had 9.5 tackles for loss and started seven of Georgia’s 13 games.
Thompson came to Georgia in 2015 as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Comments