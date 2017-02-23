Former UGA DB Sanders Commings signs with Atlanta Braves

Sanders Commings' journey to play professional baseball will begin with his home-state franchise.
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Commings has signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves. Commings, who only appeared in two NFL games, began making the transition to baseball earlier this year.
Sources: #Braves signing OF Sanders Commings to minor-league deal. Former DB w/University of Georgia, Kansas City Chiefs. From Augusta, Ga.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 23, 2017
Commings was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft. Injuries derailed his football career, which has him chasing baseball at the age of 27. Helping Commings in his baseball pursuits is former Major Leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr., who told Rosenthal in a previous interview that, "If he had chosen baseball, he would be in the major leagues right now."
At Georgia, Commings totaled 154 total tackles and eight interceptions from 2009-12. As a senior, Commings recovered a key fumble against Florida and recorded an interception in the 2012 SEC Championship against Alabama.
