February 24, 2017 3:46 PM

Devon Gales to be a part of Georgia's NCAA Sportsmanship award presentation

ATHENS

The Georgia football program will be presented with the 2015-16 NCAA Sportsmanship award at halftime of Saturday's basketball game against LSU.

The football program received this previously announced award due to its first-response care and support of former Southern wide receiver Devon Gales, who suffered a spinal injury during Georgia's game against the Jaguars in 2015. Gales and his family will be present at Stegeman Coliseum for the presentation.

Georgia stated a "special announcement" will follow the presentation.

Gales was injured in the third quarter of that game between Georgia and Southern. Gales collided with former Georgia place-kicker Marshall Morgan on a kickoff and collapsed to the turf. Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson rushed on the field to assist Gales, who was unable to move.

Gales fractured his C6 vertebrae and required surgery at what is now known as Piedmont Athens Regional. The injury left Gales paralyzed from the waist down and he has been rehabbing at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta since. Gales has stated numerous times that his ultimate goal is to walk again.

Gales' first stint at the Shepherd Center ended last February as he returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following his discharge from the facility. He ended up returning, with his stepmother Tanisha Gales renting an Atlanta apartment for the two of them and daughter Teah to live in, so he could continue his rehab.

"I thought I might as well come here and get all the workouts in," Gales said last August.

