Fox discusses where Maten is with his road to recovery

Yante Maten is beginning to progress in his recovery from a significant knee sprain, which was sustained one week ago in a loss to Kentucky.
Maten was on the bench with Georgia's team during Saturday's 82-80 win over LSU and didn't need the assistance of crutches to get around. That's something head coach Mark Fox said he's been without for the past few days.
But while Maten's recovery is underway, it doesn't appear he'll see the floor any time soon. Fox was bearish on the notion that Maten, who Fox previously said would miss the remainder of the regular season, would be able to suit up in the near future.
"He’s been off crutches for two or three days," Fox said. "I don’t have any opinion as to where we thought he would be right now. He’s nowhere close to playing. I really can’t give you anything more there. I wish you could."
Georgia has won the past two games since Maten's injury by a combined seven points. While the Bulldogs have been able to find offensive production without Maten, they have sorely missed him rebounding the basketball. Georgia was out-rebounded by 12 against Alabama and by five against LSU.
Maten didn't travel for Thursday's game against Alabama and stayed back on campus to get some additional rehab work in with Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson.
"We got the greatest training staff in the world," Fox said. "When we left town he got to spend a couple of days with Ron Courson, which is a real blessing, because Ron is so good."
