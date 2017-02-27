Bulldogs Blog

February 27, 2017 11:20 AM

Frazier earns SEC Player of the Week honors after wins over Alabama, LSU

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

The SEC league office rewarded J.J. Frazier for his efforts in two Georgia wins by naming him the conference's Player of the Week Monday.

Frazier scored 28 points in a 60-55 win over Alabama last Thursday, which was followed by a 29-point performance in an 82-80 win over LSU. The latter came while Frazier dealt with flu-like symptoms as his day began with a trip to a local hospital's urgent care clinic, since the campus health center was closed.

Against Alabama, Frazier scored nine of Georgia's final 12 points, which included multiple buckets and a trip to the free-throw line that extended one-point leads to three.

Against LSU, Frazier went 9-of-18 from the field for 29 points but also dished out eight assists. Frazier's biggest play came with Georgia trailing 80-79 with 6.7 seconds left to go. Frazier weaved through traffic and drew a foul under the basket with only 1.6 seconds remaining.

Frazier then calmly hit both free throws, which not only ultimately gave Georgia a win, but kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Frazier has scored 28 points or more in four of his past five games. The senior 5-foot-8 point guard had these games last week without Georgia forward Yante Maten, who is out for the rest of the regular season with a right knee sprain.

Bulldogs Blog

