Frazier earns SEC Player of the Week honors after wins over Alabama, LSU

1:03 Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit Pause

1:00 Good Samaritan steps up to care for historic black school in Russell County

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

0:50 Would you take this plunge? Really?

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017