Maten's knee injury has a bit more clarification

A little more clarification has been given on the type of injury that Georgia junior forward Yante Maten is dealing with.
Maten’s right knee injury is considered a Grade 2 sprain to his medial collateral ligament. More than a week has elapsed since Maten sustained the injury, although it still remains uncertain when Maten will be able to return. Fox said he was thankful no other ligaments inside Maten's knee needed to heal or be repaired.
“Nothing else was damaged so nothing else needs to be cleaned up,” Fox said.
Maten will not play in either of Georgia’s final two games of the regular season against Auburn and Arkansas. On his weekly radio show, Fox said it’s still unknown whether Maten could potentially return to the lineup for the SEC Tournament.
Maten sustained the knee sprain during the first two minutes of Georgia’s 82-77 loss to Kentucky. Maten collided with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe during a rebound attempt and fell to the court clutching his knee.
Fortunately for Maten, the injury did not require surgery. Maten did not travel to Georgia’s win over Alabama as he stayed behind to continue rehab with director of sports medicine Ron Courson.
Maten was on the bench cheering his team on during last Saturday’s 82-80 win over LSU.
Without Maten, much of the scoring load for Georgia has gone to guard J.J. Frazier, who scored 28 points against the Crimson Tide and 29 points against the Tigers.
