Despite bone chip, Harris checks in and contributes five points in six minutes in win over Auburn

Jordan Harris wasn't thought to be available for the foreseeable future.
During Georgia's previous game against LSU, the program announced Harris was dealing with a bone chip in an undisclosed location and would be out indefinitely.
As it turned out, indefinitely lasted only one game.
At the 6:16 mark in the first half of Georgia's 79-78 win over Auburn, Harris subbed into the game quite surprisingly. A bone chip occurs in joints, so more than likely it is not afflicting his left elbow based on Harris' output. Not a minute after entering the game, Harris drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to assist in Georgia's rally from a 16-point deficit.
He later knocked down two free throws to give him five points for the game.
Harris only played six minutes and subbed out with 1:03 left to go in the first half. He didn't play in the second half.
After the game, Fox offered further clarification of the injury without disclosing where the injury is located.
“It’s just something we have to manage,” Fox said. “It may require surgery, it may not. It’s kind of a pain tolerance, inflammation issue right now that we will try to manage right now. If we can manage it then they’ll make a decision to remove it or leave it at the end of the year. But we’re going to try and, obviously, get through the end of the season.”
Comments