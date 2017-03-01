Fox rejects seniors' requests and starts them anyway

Three of Georgia’s four seniors walked into head coach Mark Fox’s office two days ago with a request for Wednesday’s game against Auburn.
Collectively, they essentially said, “Don’t start us.”
One of Georgia’s seniors, star guard J.J. Frazier, was going to start like he has in every other game this year. The other three, forward Kenny Paul Geno, forward Houston Kessler and guard Brandon Young, wouldn’t normally be in such a position.
But each year on senior night, which occurs annually in Georgia's final home game of the season, Fox puts his seniors in the starting lineup. So when those players asked Fox to keep the usual starting lineup intact, considering the importance of the Auburn game for Georgia’s NCAA Tournament hopes, he offered a two-word response to them.
“Get out,” Fox told them.
The four seniors, along with junior Juwan Parker, started the game and played for 1:26. When Geno, Kessler and Young were subbed out, Auburn held a 5-2 lead.
Fox definitely understood why those three asked him not to start them. But in the end, Fox figured giving them a chance to start meant more in the grand scheme of things. Fortunately for Fox, his team would go on to earn an ever-important 79-78 win over Auburn to keep its chances to reach the NCAA Tournament afloat.
“Right now we have no margin for error,” Fox said. “We have 18 points and seven rebounds (in Yante Maten) sitting over there in a knee brace and still a lot to play for. They were like, ‘Coach we don’t need to disjoint what we have going right now and disrupt it. Let the regular lineup start.’”
But that’s when Fox kicked them out of his office.
“They’re unbelievable young men who have given so much to our program,” Fox said. “There was never a doubt that I would start them.”
