Frazier, Ogbeide finding success on offense with high ball screen

J.J. Frazier has been dynamic when leading Georgia’s offensive sets.
He has also had a counterpart to help him get things started, whether it is Frazier shooting or passing for an assist.
Throughout the year, and more so since Yante Maten went down with a sprained MCL, Frazier has relied on a ball screen at the top of the key from forward Derek Ogbeide. It goes like this: Ogbeide sets the screen, forcing a big man to switch off.
If there is enough space, Frazier pulls up for the 3-pointer. Frazier and Ogbeide ran this particular play four times in Wednesday’s 79-78 win over Auburn, with Frazier connecting on three of the 3-point attempts. The fourth rimmed in and out.
Given the fact Frazier can also drive off of the ball screen to either score or pass the ball out, numerous options can come off of it. It is a play Georgia head coach Mark Fox has gone with often lately.
“It’s real effective when you get a good screen set,” Frazier said. “When I can start playing downhill like that and use my quickness, it opens up so much for myself and for my teammates. Coach went to it a little earlier in the second half than normal but we had to get the win.”
Fox noted that Frazier’s ability to shoot and drive forces opposing teams to sometimes bring an extra defender at him.
That is what happened at times against Auburn, with the Tigers looking to trap Frazier off of the screen. That allows Frazier to distribute the ball to an open man, with a high-percentage shot following.
“It’s a difficult play to defend with a really good point guard. That’s what J.J. is,” Fox said. “You did see (Wednesday) that if you bring a third person into the coverage then there’s a wide-open shot for Tyree (Crump) and a wide-open shot for Juwan (Parker). If your point guard is good enough to draw a third person into the coverage then there are shots all over the place. J.J. has been good enough to do that.”
Ogbeide has been working on setting this high ball screen over the course of two years. There are times, as he noted, that he sets the screen and moves away from it too soon, which draws an offensive foul. Over time, that has decreased, although he was called for a moving screen once in the win over Auburn.
But during Georgia’s recent run, Ogbeide has been quite reliable in setting this ball screen to free Frazier up to make a quick decision with the basketball.
It has been a big part to Georgia’s offensive success of late.
“We work on it a lot,” Ogbeide said. “Having played with (Frazier) over the past two years, I’ve been able to learn what he likes and where he likes to go. It allows him to get the best possible shot he can.”
