Bulldogs Blog

March 2, 2017 2:26 PM

Game time announced for Georgia's trip to Notre Dame

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia and Notre Dame will play their game under the lights.

The Fighting Irish announced their home kickoff times for the 2017 season, with the game against Georgia beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The game, like all Notre Dame home games, will be televised by NBC.

For both teams, it will be the second game of the season. Georgia faces Appalachian State at home in the opener before traveling to South Bend, Indiana for the game. Notre Dame opens its season at home against Temple.

This will be the first regular-season meeting between Georgia and Notre Dame. The only time these two teams have ever played came in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, with Georgia defeating Notre Dame 17-10. The win cemented Georgia's season with the 1980 National Championship.

This year's Georgia-Notre Dame game is the first of a home-and-home between the two programs. Notre Dame will return the favor by traveling to Sanford Stadium for a game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos