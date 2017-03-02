Game time announced for Georgia's trip to Notre Dame

Georgia and Notre Dame will play their game under the lights.
The Fighting Irish announced their home kickoff times for the 2017 season, with the game against Georgia beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The game, like all Notre Dame home games, will be televised by NBC.
For both teams, it will be the second game of the season. Georgia faces Appalachian State at home in the opener before traveling to South Bend, Indiana for the game. Notre Dame opens its season at home against Temple.
This will be the first regular-season meeting between Georgia and Notre Dame. The only time these two teams have ever played came in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, with Georgia defeating Notre Dame 17-10. The win cemented Georgia's season with the 1980 National Championship.
This year's Georgia-Notre Dame game is the first of a home-and-home between the two programs. Notre Dame will return the favor by traveling to Sanford Stadium for a game on Sept. 21, 2019.
