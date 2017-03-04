Five observations following Arkansas' rout over Georgia

Georgia sure ran into a buzzsaw.
Arkansas had its way on both ends of the floor in the second half and cruised to a 85-67 victory in Saturday's regular-season finale in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks shot 56 percent from the floor, earning much of their scoring production inside (48 points in the paint).
Simply put, everything Arkansas (23-8, 12-6 SEC) wanted to do, it did.
Georgia guard J.J. Frazier once again led the charge for his team with 24 points. But offensively, the Bulldogs couldn't get much else. Arkansas' press defense proved to be too big of a mismatch for Georgia, which could have strengthened its NCAA Tournament chances greatly with a win.
Instead, Georgia (18-13, 9-9) work must be done next week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the SEC Tournament.
Here are five observations from Georgia's loss to Arkansas.
Frazier's fourth foul proved brutal
The plan would have been for Frazier to play the entirety of the second half. Frazier, however, picked up his fourth foul with 15:07 left to play. At this moment in the game, Georgia trailed Arkansas 52-44 with the game slowly getting out of hand. When Frazier left, Arkansas took full control.
By the time Frazier re-entered the game, Arkansas extended its lead to 60-44. When Frazier came back in it was too late. The Bulldogs could never establish an offensive flow in the second half. The only time it did was in the first half when it burst out to a 21-14 lead.
But the pivotal moment of this game was when Frazier fouled Dusty Hannahs, sending him to the bench for over three minutes. That small window was too much for Georgia to overcome.
Too much defense
Arkansas' defense plays a much different style than most everyone else Georgia has played.
The pressure tactics throughout the entire game wore the Bulldogs down. The Razorbacks did a great job denying Frazier the ball when he was playing off of it, which was clearly the game-plan going in. Frazier still scored his share of points but the other backcourt players couldn't get much done.
Tyree Crump (seven), Juwan Parker (six), Turtle Jackson (five) and Jordan Harris (zero) combined for only 18 points. On Friday, head coach Mark Fox said Georgia's recent run was more than just Frazier. Against Arkansas, the Bulldogs didn't get too much offensive help elsewhere, but that can be credited to an extremely tough Arkansas defense.
Georgia made only three of 18 3-point attempts. The Bulldogs had done a good job in this department in the previous two games. Without this area of its game contributing, Georgia found it tough to put up points.
No answer for Arkansas' offense
On the other end of the floor, Georgia went much of the game in its 2-3 matchup zone defense.
And Arkansas absolutely shredded it.
Georgia has been able to make do in a zone for much of the year. The Razorbacks used some great ball movement to create wide-open shots down low. In addition, Georgia had one too many miscommunication breakdowns that led to easy buckets.
The Bulldogs switched to man-to-man in the second half but that didn't work either. The Razorbacks ran their sets well and got four players in double figures.
Georgia lost by 18 points and it could have been by a greater margin if more of Arkansas' wide-open 3-pointers went down. The Razorbacks made only four of its 19 3-pointers during the game.
Ogbeide, Edwards played their part
While the guards found it tough, Derek Ogbeide and Mike Edwards gave some solid contributions during the game.
Ogbeide was the only other Bulldog to reach double figures with 12 points. He also brought down seven rebounds, with some tough ones coming in the first half. Edwards scored nine points and totaled five rebounds.
But on the other end, Moses Kingsley proved why he was the preseason All-SEC Player of the Year. Kingsley scored 15 points and led everyone with nine rebounds. It was a tough assignment for Georgia's post men, who have been going at it without Yante Maten the past four games (five if you count the loss to Kentucky when he went down in the first two minutes).
In total, Arkansas, one of the SEC's worst rebounding teams, outrebounded Georgia 38-33.
Up next, Nashville
Georgia obviously didn't play its best game Saturday. If it did, it very well might not have beaten this particular Arkansas team that showed up.
With the way Arkansas executed its offense, not a whole lot of teams were going to slow it down. If it continues to play like this in next week's SEC Tournament, it may win the whole thing.
But the loss puts Georgia in a position where next week's conference tourney becomes much more important. A win over Arkansas would have likely meant the Bulldogs only needed one more victory to secure a berth.
Unable to get one, Georgia, at minimum, will more than likely need to win two games to be back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. Three wins may get Georgia in for sure.
But even that has some doubters. After Arkansas' win, ESPN's Andy Katz opined that Georgia is done and needs to win the SEC Tournament to earn a bid. So there's that to take note of.
That stated, there is still hope for Georgia when it comes to the tournament picture. It's just a much tougher road without the win over Arkansas.
