An update on Yante Maten's knee injury and whether he can return for the SEC Tournament

Georgia forward Yante Maten is likely to return next week following the SEC Tournament.
Head coach Mark Fox said Georgia is confident he'll be back on the floor for either the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, whichever field the Bulldogs are selected into.
As for whether he'll be back for the SEC Tournament, that still remains to be seen.
"He has not practiced," Fox said. "He has gotten to the point where he's shooting some balls. But he has not practiced. He's scheduled to meet with our team doc before we go to Nashville. That's something that's been set so that's not something that's happened recently."
Maten will subsequently have a follow-up appointment after this first visit before a decision is made on his availability.
Fox initially said he didn't want to put odds on Maten's return before saying it's possibly "50-50." He did add the caveat that it was "probably unfair for me to even guess."
Fox said he won't rush Maten back onto the floor unless the program's medical staff believes he can play without the risk of re-injury.
"We won’t put him out there unless he’s cleared to play," Fox said. "I am confident that the following week he would be ready to go. I think that essentially what he was diagnosed with and the timetable that he was given, I think we’re confident that if we can advance to play the following week that we could have him. Whether or not we would have him this week would probably be a blessing. But I do think by the next week that barring any setbacks that he would be good to go for that week and going forward."
Since sustaining a significant MCL sprain in his right knee early in a Feb. 18 game against Kentucky, Maten has missed four consecutive points. Including the Kentucky game, in which he went scoreless in less than two minutes, Maten has averaged 18.7 points per game each time he's been on the floor.
Maten was a focal point of Georgia's offense, which has since readjusted without him. In the subsequent four games, Georgia ran its offense primarily through guard J.J. Frazier, who has averaged 28 points over this span. Frazier also scored 36 points in the Kentucky game after Maten sustained the knee injury.
A couple of days after Maten's injury, Fox ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season. He's since revealed that the injury is a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Georgia received some good news with it in that the injury doesn't require surgery.
With Maten out due to the knee injury, Georgia has gone 3-1 in his absence. After defeating Alabama, LSU and Auburn by a combined eight points, the Bulldogs fell to Arkansas 85-67 on the road Saturday. The Bulldogs completed its regular season with an 18-13 overall record and head to the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena, as the No. 8 seed.
Georgia's first game in the second round will be against No. 9 seed Tennessee. The winner will take on No. 1 seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals.
Georgia defeated Tennessee in Knoxville 76-75 after rallying from a 14-point deficit. In that game, Maten dealt with foul trouble and scored only seven points in 17 minutes. Frazier picked up the scoring load and dropped 29 points in the come-from-behind win.
