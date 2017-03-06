Georgia seeks ways to compensate for lost rebounds with Maten out of lineup

Since Yante Maten has been out of Georgia’s lineup, the Bulldogs have been a far different team rebounding the basketball.
In its first 27 games of the season, including the game against Kentucky that saw Maten go down with a right MCL sprain, Georgia averaged 37 rebounds per game. Since, that number has fallen to 32.8.
While Georgia has gone 3-1 in its final four games of the regular season, the only team it outrebounded was Auburn. Alabama, LSU and Arkansas all brought down more rebounds than Georgia.
Not being able to rebound at the level it is accustomed to has forced Georgia to offset this in other areas. And in this week’s SEC Tournament, with Georgia taking on Tennessee first on Thursday, this area will continue to be a focal point for the Bulldogs.
“Obviously, we’ve not been as effective in gluing it together on the defensive end as we maybe have on the offensive end,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “It’s just one of those things that happens. Injuries are a part of the game. We tried to do our best to compensate.”
Maten is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game, although that number includes the Kentucky loss in which he was forced to leave less than two minutes into it.
Tasked with reinventing its offensive identity, Georgia has made some slight changes. Over its first 27 games, Georgia averaged 15.8 3-point attempts per game. Over the final four, the Bulldogs have increased their 3-point shooting to 17.3 attempts over 40 minutes. That includes a road trip at Alabama that saw Georgia only hoist 10 3-pointers, with the Bulldogs averaging 19.7 3-point shot attempts over the final three games.
Georgia’s 3-point shooting percentage has slightly increased from 32.5 in the first 27 games to 34.8 over the last four, although this average was brought down by a 3-of-18 performance from behind the arc in a loss at Arkansas last Saturday.
The Bulldogs have also been a better team taking care of the basketball. After averaging 13.8 turnovers through the first 27 games, this number has dropped to 9.5 over the past four.
If Georgia remains without Maten during the SEC Tournament – Fox said Monday his star player may have a "50-50" chance at returning – its rebounding numbers could continue to struggle. Therefore, it is imperative for the Bulldogs to succeed in other areas, such as 3-point shooting and turnovers.
“The challenge has been can we reinvent or team offensively and defensively, and then can the lineup we reinvent on offense also play defense,” Fox said. “The challenge of matching those two together has been extremely difficult. We have not been nearly the defensive rebounding team in the last couple of weeks.”
Comments