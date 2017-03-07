McGarity: Georgia not seeking replacements for Mark Fox

Georgia is not actively lining up replacements for head coach Mark Fox as a national report suggested, according to athletics director Greg McGarity.
McGarity released a statement early Tuesday not only indicating that Georgia was not seeking replacements but that Fox will be Georgia's head coach during the 2017-18 season.
"In response to the report by Yahoo Sports, we are NOT in the process of exploring our options to replace Mark Fox," McGarity stated. "We look forward to Mark leading our program next year and all of our efforts are centered on postseason play. It’s unfortunate we need to respond at this time, but it was necessary to quiet these unfounded rumors."
Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde reported Georgia was beginning the vetting process on mid-major coaches to potentially replace Fox at Georgia. The Telegraph reached out to McGarity late Monday for a response before receiving his statement from UGA Tuesday morning.
Typically, McGarity has refrained from commenting about a coach during a season. Georgia is set to take on Tennessee in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The change in approach would signal Fox is safe for the duration of this season.
