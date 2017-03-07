Frazier, Maten selected to coaches' All-SEC first team

Georgia placed its two star players on the coaches' All-SEC first team.
Senior guard J.J. Frazier and junior forward Yante Maten were selected to the list following the conclusion of the regular season. Both players are averaging 18.7 points per game at the moment, with Frazier's average jumping significantly over the last five games.
Maten earned this distinction despite missing the last four games of the season and playing less than two minutes in a Feb. 18 game against Kentucky, in which he suffered a Grade 2 sprain to his right MCL.
“I am extremely happy for both J.J. and Yante to be recognized for the terrific efforts that they gave this season,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. “They have been incredibly selfless in their roles leading our team.”
This marks the third time in Georgia basketball history that two players were selected to the coaches' All-SEC first team. In 1972, Ronnie Hogue and John Fraley were named to the 10-player All-SEC first team. In 1990, Alec Kessler and Litterial Green earned this honor.
Frazier ranks in the SEC's top-10 in six stats this season -- No. 3 in scoring (18.7 ppg), No. 1 in playing time (34.5 mpg), No. 3 in steals (1.9 spg), No. 5 in free throw percentage (.875) and No. 6 in both assists (4.2 apg) and assist-to-turnovers (1.8 ratio).
“J.J. has had a remarkable career, and it is fitting that he is being recognized this way as a senior,” Fox said.
Maten has reached double figures in scoring in 24 of the 27 games he has appeared in.
“Yante has obviously struggled being out with his injury, and I hope that this recognition eases that frustration,” Fox said.
Since Maten injured his knee, Frazier has picked up the bulk of the scoring load by averaging 29.6 points over the previous five games.
It's unknown at this time whether Maten will be able to suit up this week at the SEC Tournament. Fox said Monday that while it is likely unfair for him to place a percentage on it that Maten may have a 50-50 chance at playing. Fox said he is confident Maten will be able to return next week if Georgia is chosen to play in a national postseason event such as the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.
Complete list of coaches' All-SEC awards
First Team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
Yante Maten, Georgia
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State
Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Braxton Key, Alabama
Mustapha Heron, Auburn
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M
