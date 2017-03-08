Harris continues to manage through bone chip injury

Georgia guard Jordan Harris may or may not need surgery to repair a bone chip in his knee.
But for the time being, Harris will continue to forge ahead with the Bulldogs set to take on Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Thursday.
After sitting out games against Kentucky, Alabama and LSU, Harris has been able to participate against Auburn and Arkansas. He played six minutes in each game and had five crucial points in a win over Auburn.
“It’s been something I’ve been able to manage, with rehab and treatment,” Harris said. “Just something that bothered me a little bit. But it’s been all right.”
The injury has forced Harris to scale his minutes back quite a bit. Earlier in the year, Harris was a starter for 12 games before an illness prevented him from doing so against Texas. From there, it's unknown when exactly Harris sustained the bone chip.
Harris will continue to see the floor in some capacity. In the offseason, Georgia's doctors will further decide the next step in repairing the injury.
“We haven’t talked about it too much right now. We’re trying to get through the season,” Harris said. “We’ve talked possibly about surgery. But it would be a long-term thing, something that could affect me in the future. We don’t know.”
