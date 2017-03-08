Bulldogs Blog

March 8, 2017 2:34 PM

Harris continues to manage through bone chip injury

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Georgia guard Jordan Harris may or may not need surgery to repair a bone chip in his knee.

But for the time being, Harris will continue to forge ahead with the Bulldogs set to take on Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Thursday.

After sitting out games against Kentucky, Alabama and LSU, Harris has been able to participate against Auburn and Arkansas. He played six minutes in each game and had five crucial points in a win over Auburn.

“It’s been something I’ve been able to manage, with rehab and treatment,” Harris said. “Just something that bothered me a little bit. But it’s been all right.”

The injury has forced Harris to scale his minutes back quite a bit. Earlier in the year, Harris was a starter for 12 games before an illness prevented him from doing so against Texas. From there, it's unknown when exactly Harris sustained the bone chip.

Harris will continue to see the floor in some capacity. In the offseason, Georgia's doctors will further decide the next step in repairing the injury.

“We haven’t talked about it too much right now. We’re trying to get through the season,” Harris said. “We’ve talked possibly about surgery. But it would be a long-term thing, something that could affect me in the future. We don’t know.”

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos