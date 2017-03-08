McGarity reassured Georgia players that Fox would coach team next season

A few hours after issuing a statement declaring that head coach Mark Fox would be Georgia’s coach next season, athletics director Greg McGarity met with the basketball team to offer further reassurance to the players.
McGarity's message was simple: Fox isn’t in danger of being fired. He will be Georgia’s coach for a ninth season.
The meeting occurred after Tuesday’s practice and before the team traveled to Nashville to partake in the SEC Tournament. It was in response to a report written by Yahoo! Sports’ Pat Forde that stated Georgia was doing its “due diligence” by compiling a list of potential replacements for Fox in the event a firing took place.
Junior forward Yante Maten said McGarity made it evident in the meeting that the report that published late Monday was not accurate.
“He said, ‘Don’t worry about what people are talking about because that’s not true. Make sure you’re focused on the next game.’ That was his message,” Maten said. “‘Coach Fox is here. Don’t worry about that. People can make up any story or whatever.’”
Maten later added, “He made it clear (Fox) was not going to leave us this year or next year.”
Freshman guard Jordan Harris said the same thing, that McGarity made sure the team knew Fox wasn’t in danger of losing his job. Harris said he would probably cry if Georgia was actually deciding on whether to fire Fox or not.
Harris, a former four-star recruit who has started 12 games during his first season, said Fox has meant a lot to him in a short period of time.
“He’s a down to earth guy,” Harris said. “You find that out every day. His expectations are very high. His standards are very high. That’s what you want. He’s like a father figure.”
Fox said he wasn’t aware of the Yahoo! Sports story until he was notified McGarity wanted to issue a statement Tuesday morning. Fox signed off on McGarity’s wish to go public about where he stood with the Georgia athletics department.
Georgia is 18-13 overall and among those on the bubble seeking one of the final NCAA Tournament spots. In eight seasons, Fox has totaled a 144-116 overall record with two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Fox felt it was important for he and McGarity to meet with his players to ensure they weren’t worried about his standing. Fox added he doesn’t hold any ill will toward the published report's author.
“I’m not angry at anybody,” Fox said. “I try to let (reporters) do your jobs and let you have access and let you have opinions. We’re not going to agree with everything people have to say. People are going to make some errors. That’s part of it. But we did address it with our players. We felt it was important to do that. Greg met with our players. We felt it was important for him to do so.”
Georgia guard J.J. Frazier said he wasn’t too concerned about Fox’s status before McGarity issued his statement.
“In our minds we felt Coach was going to be there,” Frazier said. “We don’t really care about rumors. Mr. McGarity reassured us of what thought we already knew.”
