Georgia continues Miami-area recruiting by targeting teammate of commit

Twelve miles north of Miami, Florida stands the suburban town of Hialeah, so it could be assumed it stands as a go-to destination for the hometown Hurricanes.
Nevertheless, it’s Georgia that has made the area one of its recruiting pipelines, despite being 673 miles away. The Bulldogs landed Latavious Brini, and have their eyes on teammate Mikel Jones at Mater Academy. Within walking distance, Georgia has a received a pledge from inside linebacker Donovan Georges – who is now trying to lure his defensive complement Gregory Rousseau to Athens.
Rousseau has a top-five list of schools, which includes Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and Southern California. The Bulldogs came calling to the weak-side defensive end, offering him on Feb. 19, just 19 days after Georges gave his commitment. From then on, the two have begun conversation to discover if playing together once more is a possibility.
“I’m trying to get him up there to see what I felt when I went (to Georgia),” Georges said. “He seems to be excited.”
At the time of his commitment, Georges said that some of his biggest takeaways from Georgia’s program were the type of people and its success on the recruiting trail. After taking more visits to campus after locking down his recruiting process, he wants to share that along in an effort to grow the 2018 group.
Rousseau has answered Georges’ request as he said that it is in the plans to visit Georgia sometime during the spring, and that he’s received positive messages from the coaching staff despite not speaking with it too frequently.
“Donovan has definitely increased my interest in Georgia,” Rousseau said. “He mentions them a lot, and he’s a good presence at my school. His main message is that the campus is beautiful and the coaches are nice.”
The biggest recruiter with any recruit in the Miami area is Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach James Coley. The Miami native joined head coach Kirby Smart in Athens after he assumed duties, making his way northward after a three-season tenure with the Hurricanes.
Not only does Coley target future prospects within his position group, but works with every South Florida recruit in his reach – finding plenty of success.
“Georgia has people like Coley who can relate to Miami kids,” Rousseau said. “He knows what interests us and loves talking about it.”
The two 2018 prospects haven’t spent too much time together at the high school level, but have already built a significant bond. Champagnat Catholic finished the 2016 season with a 10-3 record and a deep playoff run, and both Georges and Rousseau played key roles in the team’s success.
“He’s a good friend of mine, and we’ve been on the same team for a year now,” Rousseau said. “We’ve led a team to the state championships. Donovan provides a huge help on defense and that makes it easier for everyone.”
Rousseau holds numerous offers from Power 5 programs, and is gradually seeing more interest from programs nationwide. According to the 247Sports.com composite rankings,
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound pass rusher is a three-star recruit, ranking as the 25th-overall prospect at his position and the 79th-overall recruit in the state of Florida. Rousseau has had success at the prep level, his teammate sees why he’s being moderately pursued and Georges believes he can be beneficial to a future Bulldogs’ group.
“He’s great to play with,” Georges said. “He’s a tall guy who is able to help me a lot on defense.”
