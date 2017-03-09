Georgia adds Jadon Haselwood to recruiting class of 2019

Georgia added yet another big receiver Thursday.
The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from 6-foot-3 receiver Jadon Haselwood out of Cedar Grove. Haselwood chose Georgia over Ohio State and Tennessee. This continues Georgia's trend of adding bigger receivers for its quarterbacks to throw the ball to on the outside.
Haselwood has some time before he enrolls at Georgia as he is a member of the recruiting class of 2019. Haselwood will join former Cedar Grove standouts Netori Johnson and Justin Shaffer, both offensive linemen, when he gets to campus.
Haselwood is the fourth prospect in the class of 2019 to commit to Georgia. He joins pass-rusher Nolan Smith, offensive lineman Luke Griffin and defensive tackle Rashad Cheney.
Haselwood previously told The Telegraph how much he enjoys visiting Georgia during the recruiting process.
“It’s my hometown school, of course,” Haselwood said. “Every time I go there, it’s all love from everyone. It’s not just from the coaches, but from the fans as well.”
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
Comments