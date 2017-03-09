Parker capitalizes on Tennessee's 'habit pass' in key moment

In such a low-scoring game as Georgia's 59-57 win over Tennessee was, every possession in the final five minutes is critical.
The Volunteers found this out the hard way after the Bulldogs capitalized on one of their errors with only 4:18 left to play in the game.
Georgia led by one with Tennessee dribbling up the court. Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield turned to his left to swing the ball to the wing. Georgia guard Juwan Parker read the pass the entire way, jumped it and took the basketball to the other hoop for an easy dunk.
The basket put the Bulldogs up 55-52, which became a crucial score in a tight game. In the moment after the steal, Parker said to himself that he had to make sure he finished the play.
“I gotta finish this,” Parker said. “If I don’t, all the momentum we just got is going down.”
Long before Parker's play, senior guard J.J. Frazier noticed that the Volunteers were making this pass often during their possessions. Frazier informed Parker of it and told him to take the risk if the opportunity presented itself.
In a grind-it-out kind of game, Parker's dunk served as two of Georgia's easier points of the game.
“I was telling him all day to look out for it,” Frazier said. “I thought I could get it a couple of times. I told him if he was to gamble that I would have his back. He went at the perfect time to gamble. He looked pretty athletic.”
Parker felt confident about making the play once he saw what Tennessee was about to run.
“Every team swings it around when they come down in transition,” Parker said. “It becomes what Coach (Mark Fox) calls a ‘habit pass.’ It was a time I felt I could beat the pass there. It worked out.”
Georgia won by two points, with Parker scoring eight of his team's total. Parker said the play was certainly one of the best he's had during the four years he has been on campus.
He also noted how pivotal it was in determining the outcome of Georgia's second-round game in the SEC Tournament.
“It was a big moment. It stopped them, we got two points,” Parker said. “We got a little bit of momentum. It was a big play.”
