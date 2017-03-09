Edwards relieved to see Tennessee's last-second attempts fall short

Georgia forward Mike Edwards felt like everything was fine at the free-throw line with only 22 seconds left to play against Tennessee.
Much to his dismay, however, his shot attempts didn’t go through the hoop.
Up 59-57, Edwards and his teammates were then forced to retreat to the other end to play a final possession of defense after a Tennessee timeout. It had Edwards feeling tense in the moment.
“I’m actually really disappointed I missed those free throws there,” Edwards said. “I went to the line smooth and they just didn’t go in.”
Edwards has improved significantly as a free-throw shooter from his freshman to sophomore seasons. A year ago, he only made 29.7 percent of his attempts. This season, his average has jumped to 63.6 percent. Earlier in Thursday's game, Edwards went to the line and knocked down both of his free-throw attempts.
Edwards was sent to the line late in the game after Tennessee's Lew Evans fouled him during a free-throw make from Tennessee’s Grant Williams. Edwards didn’t think he was intentionally fouled, just that Evans pushed through him during his box-out attempt.
Nonetheless, Edwards went to the free-throw line without any time falling off of the clock. Missing the free throws lost Georgia a possession and gave Tennessee a final one to either tie or win.
After an inbounds pass, Georgia pressured Tennessee’s guards and forced them to work the ball around the perimeter but in an out-of-rhythm fashion. Even so, forward Admiral Schofield got an open look for what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer.
The shot grazed the rim and fell short. A subsequent put-back attempt from Grant Williams was blocked by Turtle Jackson. With that, Georgia was able to escape with the win.
While Georgia was ecstatic about the victory, there may not have been one player happier for those Tennessee shots to miss than Edwards.
“So relieved and so excited we stay another day in this tournament,” Edwards said.
