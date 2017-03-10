Fox remains heated over end of Texas A&M game

A chorus of boos rang out inside Bridgestone Arena. Georgia, instructed by head coach Mark Fox, continued to foul Kentucky with the game seemingly in hand. The margin of victory and remaining time was too much for Georgia to overcome.
As the boos quieted before the ensuing free-throw attempts came, Fox could be heard screaming from his bench.
"We play 'til the clock hits zero!" he said.
Afterward, Fox was asked why he told his team to keep fouling Kentucky in a game the Wildcats went on to win 71-60. He paused, seemingly to gather the correct phrasing of words he wanted to use.
"We didn’t get to play until the clock hit zero at Texas A&M," Fox said. "That’s why we fouled to the bitter end."
Of course, Georgia dropped a 63-62 game against Texas A&M that came down to the final possession. Leading by nine with two minutes to go, the Aggies took a one-point lead. Georgia came up the court with one final possession to go. At 5.6 seconds left, however, the clock stopped, with no one being notified on the court.
J.J. Frazier lengthened the possession before Yante Maten was fouled down low. Once the play was over, it was reviewed. Too much time elapsed before the foul and the game was called.
After the initial response Friday, the post-game news conference moderator signaled for another question. Fox cut him off to continue his response.
“I’m not done," Fox said. "There were a number of things that frustrated everybody about the end of that game. None more so than our players walking off with 5.6 on the clock. So we’re going to play until zero. That’s why I did it."
Georgia (19-14) will now await to find out whether it is selected into the NCAA Tournament or will head to the NIT.
Fox was asked if the NCAA Tournament selection committee has, or should, take notice of what transpired at the end of the Texas A&M game.
"That’s probably above my pay grade to be honest with you," Fox said. "But I’m sure the selection committee does their due diligence and I’m sure the SEC has hopefully done their part to assist in the process in trying to educate the committee on our team."
