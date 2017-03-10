Kentucky's defense makes concerted effort to slow Maten, Frazier down

Yante Maten looked despondent following Georgia’s exit from the SEC Tournament.
Falling 71-60 to Kentucky on Friday, Georgia is now potentially on the outside looking in when it comes to its chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament. Maten scored 12 points but only hit three of his 11 field-goal attempts.
Maten spoke softly as he explained his desire to do more in a game that likely had Georgia's NCAA Tournament hopes riding on it.
“Me personally, I wasn’t making my shots, even with the defense that they played,” Maten said. “I usually finish a lot of those, which is annoying.”
For Maten, it was only his second game back after spraining his MCL against this same Kentucky team three weeks ago. Before the injury, Maten was one of Georgia’s go-to scorers, having averaged 18.7 points per game during the regular season.
It was clear he was acclimating himself back into the offense after missing considerable time while rehabbing his knee. Following the game, head coach Mark Fox said Maten was probably being a little too hard on himself considering the circumstances.
“We didn’t get as much production form Yante as we were hoping,” Fox said. “You have to credit Kentucky’s defense for that. But in fairness to Yante, I know he’s upset that he – it's probably a lot for him not to play for three weeks and then try and come back and play back-to-back nights.”
Maten wasn’t the only Georgia star to struggle against Kentucky. The Wildcats made it a point to disrupt Georgia’s backcourt, specifically guard J.J. Frazier. Frazier wasn’t able to find open driving lanes to the hoop or put up clean looks from the perimeter.
Frazier finished made only four of his 17 field-goal attempts and scored a team-high 15 points, mostly on 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line.
“(Kentucky) gave us different looks,” Frazier said. “They tried to deny the wing. They did a good job defensively.”
Frazier also said the Wildcats loaded up on the ball screens that have been effective for Georgia this season. And when he did get the occasional free look at a shot, he couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox said the plan going in was to keep Frazier from making plays in transition.
“We tried to corral him in transition,” he said. “We knew a big part of it was pick and rolle. He killed us the last time on the pick and roll. We were able to execute. He's still going to score. You can't completely shut him out. We did a much better job this game.”
While Maten and Frazier didn’t score like they have been able to at other times this season, the Wildcats’ defense was nothing short of swarming. From the opening tip, Georgia found itself in a difficult situation to score offensively. The Bulldogs’ first possession resulted in a shot-clock violation, with another occurring later in the first half.
“Credit to them, they scouted us pretty well,” Maten said. “They weren’t making it easy. Like I said before, I should’ve finished all those shots.”
Comments