Georgia earns bid to NIT for second consecutive season, taking on Belmont

Georgia is heading back to the NIT.
The Bulldogs accepted a bid to the postseason tournament and were given a No. 2 seed in the bracket. Georgia's first-round opponent is Belmont, with the game taking place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia defeated Belmont in the first round of the NIT last year.
If the Bulldogs win, they will have a second-round matchup against either Georgia Tech or Indiana on Georgia's home court. The top seed in Georgia’s bracket is Syracuse, which draws UNC-Greensboro in the first round.
This is the second season in a row and third in the past four years that the Bulldogs will participate in the NIT.
"Obviously our team was disappointed that they didn’t make the NCAA Tournament," Georgia head coach Mark Fox said. "At the same time, they were given a privilege to continue their season and play in the NIT, which is a very prestigious event."
After falling to Arkansas in the regular-season finale, Georgia ended up as the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament thanks to two upsets that occurred Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee 59-57 in the second round before falling 71-60 to eventual tournament champion Kentucky in the quarterfinals.
While Georgia didn't make the NCAA Tournament, the SEC got five teams into the field of 68. Kentucky (No. 2, South), Florida (No. 4, East), South Carolina (No. 7, East), Arkansas (No. 8, South) and Vanderbilt (No. 9, West) were the SEC squads to receive an invite.
"They still have the opportunity to play," Fox said. "At some point in their lives, either someone’s going to tell them they’re not good enough to play anymore or their body is going to tell them they are too old to play, and so when you have the opportunity to play when you’re young, you should take full advantage of every opportunity. That’s really the message we try to convey to these guys, you have a chance to continue your season and hopefully they’ll be excited to play."
The NCAA released its overall seed list with Kansas State being the last at-large team in the tournament at No. 46. Wake Forest was No. 45, with Providence (No. 42) and USC (No. 43) in front. Rhode Island, which won the Atlantic-10 Tournament championship Sunday appeared to steal a bid as it checked in as the No. 44 overall seed, just in between the two play-in games with teams also on the No. 11 seed line.
The top seeds in the NIT are Syracuse, California, Iowa and Illinois State, which were the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama (No. 3 seed) and Mississippi (No. 5 seed) are SEC teams joining Georgia in this year's NIT.
