Details of Georgia receiver Riley Ridley's arrest for possession of marijuana

2:07 Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game Pause

0:56 Columbus State to play in Southeast Regional Final tonight

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:07 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose