McKenzie, Kimbrough to work out at Georgia's pro day

Fifteen players who previously competed for Georgia, including receiver Isaiah McKenzie and linebacker Tim Kimbrough, will participate in front of NFL scouts at the program's pro day Wednesday.
The event will take place inside of Georgia's new indoor practice facility during the morning. It will serve as a chance for prospects who weren't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine to show their talents in front of NFL representatives.
Last year, New England head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Georgia's pro day, with his team later selecting former Georgia receiver Malcolm Mitchell in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
Joining McKenzie and Kimbrough at Georgia's pro day are center Brandon Kublanow, offensive lineman Greg Pyke, offensive tackle Tyler Catalina, safety Quincy Mauger, defensive back Maurice Smith, outside linebacker Chuks Amaechi, receiver Reggie Davis, running back Brendan Douglas, outside linebacker Johnny O'Neal, cornerback Shattle Fenteng, outside linebacker Tommy Long, receiver Charlie Hegedus and fullback/long snapper Glenn Welch.
McKenzie was the only former Georgia football player to participate at the combine, where he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, posted a 36-inch vertical leap, went 123 inches in the broad jump and ran the three-cone drill in 6.64 seconds.
Kimbrough returns to Georgia after leaving the program during the preseason prior to the start of the 2016 season. He did not participate for another college program and instead began training for the NFL draft.
Comments