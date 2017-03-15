Maten suffers setback to knee injury, Parker partially tears Achilles

Georgia will be without two of its starting five in the NIT opener against Belmont. One of those two will miss the postseason tournament if the Bulldogs advance with his fifth year of eligibility being in doubt.
Georgia announced that Maten suffered a setback with his sprained knee that was sustained on Feb. 18 against Kentucky. Maten was able to return for the NCAA Tournament but will not play against Belmont in the NIT first round.
Maten's status will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
Parker partially tore his right Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season. Parker has a fifth year of eligibility and has been planning on playing at Georgia. This is now in doubt, considering it took him a year and a half to recover from a previously partially torn left Achilles.
Parker will consult with specialists at the conclusion of Georgia's season.
