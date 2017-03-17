Georgia football adds two support staffers

Georgia has added two support staffers to its football program.
The Bulldogs have brought on Dallas Crawford to its football coaching staff in a support role. Crawford, who played at Miami from 2011-15, began his career as a running back but switched to defensive back prior to his junior season. He was elected a team captain prior to his final year season in 2015.
Crawford's hiring went into affect on Monday, according to a document obtained by The Telegraph via the state's Open Records Act.
Georgia also hired Jacob Stroot to be its new director of football technology. The Bulldogs are paying Stroot $125,000 to perform this role for the football program. His hiring went into effect on March 1.
These two hires are the latest in support staff additions and raises for current coaches. Recently, Georgia added offensive assistant Jay Johnson, a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota.
The Bulldogs also gave raises to strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair ($220,000 to $300,000), running backs coach Dell McGee ($275,000 to $350,000), defensive coordinator Mel Tucker ($850,000 to $900,000), inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann ($250,000 to $275,000) and offensive line coach Sam Pittman ($650,000 to $660,000).
Georgia also recently replaced defensive line coach Tracy Rocker with Tray Scott, who is earning a salary of $400,000.
