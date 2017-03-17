Frazier writes statement thanking Georgia fans

Now that J.J. Frazier's career has wrapped up, he took the time to write a thank you note to the fans of Georgia basketball.
Frazier posted the note on his personal Twitter account Friday afternoon.
Thank you again, JJ Frazier pic.twitter.com/FLmekVG4zG— JJ Frazier (@frazier_jj) March 17, 2017
Frazier concluded his Georgia career in the top 10 of numerous statistical categories. In four years, Frazier posted 1,628 points (No. 7 in program history), 422 assists (No. 5), 450 made free throws (No. 4), 204 made 3-point buckets (No. 6) and 164 steals (No. 10).
Frazier also notched 443 career rebounds.
Following the final game of his career against Belmont in the first round of the NIT, Frazier was asked about his time at Georgia coming to an end.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that this is my last one,” Frazier said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I thank Coach for giving me the opportunity. He saw something in me most people didn’t see. I’m really grateful for that opportunity but I wouldn’t change a thing. Everything I went through has made me a better man, made me a better basketball player. I’m very grateful and humbled to have had that opportunity.”
