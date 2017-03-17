Bulldogs Blog

March 17, 2017 4:35 PM

Frazier writes statement thanking Georgia fans

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Now that J.J. Frazier's career has wrapped up, he took the time to write a thank you note to the fans of Georgia basketball.

Frazier posted the note on his personal Twitter account Friday afternoon.

Frazier concluded his Georgia career in the top 10 of numerous statistical categories. In four years, Frazier posted 1,628 points (No. 7 in program history), 422 assists (No. 5), 450 made free throws (No. 4), 204 made 3-point buckets (No. 6) and 164 steals (No. 10).

Frazier also notched 443 career rebounds.

Following the final game of his career against Belmont in the first round of the NIT, Frazier was asked about his time at Georgia coming to an end.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet that this is my last one,” Frazier said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I thank Coach for giving me the opportunity. He saw something in me most people didn’t see. I’m really grateful for that opportunity but I wouldn’t change a thing. Everything I went through has made me a better man, made me a better basketball player. I’m very grateful and humbled to have had that opportunity.”

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos