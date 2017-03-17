UGA fired former DL coach Rocker, documents show

Former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was dismissed by the university, according to documents obtained by The Telegraph through the state’s Open Records Act.
A hand-delivered notice of termination was given to Rocker and signed by athletics director Greg McGarity about the program’s decision. The university is still obligated to pay Rocker his $525,000 salary through the calendar year ending on Dec. 31.
If Rocker finds another job, the university will only pay the difference of the amount left on the deal or won’t pay any of the remaining sum if the salary is equal or greater value. As of now, it has not been reported whether Rocker has found another coaching job.
Rocker was fired a few days after the conclusion of National Signing Day and was replaced by defensive line coach Tray Scott. Georgia did not release a statement on Rocker's firing and only previously confirmed he was no longer with the coaching staff.
Rocker was asked to sign a general release prohibiting him from speaking about his dismissal from the Georgia football program.
Former head coach Mark Richt hired Rocker in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2015. He was one of two former assistant coaches to be retained by head coach Kirby Smart after his arrival to the program.
With Rocker’s dismissal, outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer is the lone remaining holdover from the Richt coaching staff.
On the same day Rocker’s notice of termination was released by the university, a separate document detailing a minor violation involving Rocker was also made public. The minor violation had nothing to do with Rocker’s termination.
