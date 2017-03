Five questions as Georgia enters spring practice

0:48 Three to go: CSU women play in national quarterfinals Tuesday Pause

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

1:29 Twenty things to do in Columbus during Spring Break 2017

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

3:06 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 20 from WRBL'S Cody Nickel

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

1:19 Midtown Medical Center shows off renovated unit