Quick look at Georgia's spring roster, including one departure

Georgia will begin spring practice down not one quarterback, but down two.
In addition to Brice Ramsey transferring out of Georgia, the Bulldogs are no longer listing walk-on quarterback Parker McLeod on the roster. McLeod, who initially accepted attended Alabama before transferring to Western Kentucky, came to Georgia initially as a student. When head coach Kirby Smart arrived, Smart asked McLeod about walking on to the team.
With Ramsey and McLeod gone, Georgia has only three quarterbacks for the spring: rising sophomore Jacob Eason, freshman early enrollee Jake Fromm and walk-on junior Sam Vaughn.
Georgia will add another quarterback to the group in the fall when Piece County preferred walk-on Stetson Bennett IV arrives.
As for other positions, Michael Barnett is listed as both an offensive lineman and defensive tackle. Barnett flipped between the two lines in 2016 but appeared set for a full transition to the offensive line during bowl practices. With Trenton Thompson out this spring, it wouldn't be surprising to see Barnett get some work on the defensive line.
Rashad Roundtree, who flipped between defensive back and inside linebacker last season, is back at inside linebacker, according to the roster.
Columbia transfer punter Cameron Nizialek is already on campus and listed on Georgia's spring roster. Nizialek performed punting and kicking duties at Columbia but will primarily be a punter with the Bulldogs.
