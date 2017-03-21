Smart offers an initial glimpse at how Georgia's offensive line will open spring practice

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave some insight on what the offensive line will look like when practice starts later Tuesday.
Isaiah Wynn, who started 12 of 13 games at left guard in 2016, will be the first-team left tackle when practice begins. Lamont Gaillard will move to center and Aulden Bynum will start out at right tackle. As for right guard, it will be plug-and-play, with Solomon Kindley and Ben Cleveland working in there.
Dyshon Sims will also work in at guard and center and likely will be the starting left guard in practice.
Smart said junior college transfer D'Marcus Hayes will start out on the second team at right tackle.
All that said, Smart said the offensive line will change its look throughout the spring frequently.
"It'll be musical chairs," Smart said.
Smart also mentioned that Pat Allen, Sam Madden and Chris Barnes have looked well during offseason conditioning workouts. Barnes, Smart said, will get a look at center.
Georgia will be replacing three starting offensive linemen from last year's team in left tackle Tyler Catalina, center Brandon Kublanow and right tackle Greg Pyke. Returning from the rotation are guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn, guard/center Lamont Gaillard and utility lineman Dyshon Sims.
Georgia's offensive line struggled through at least the first eight games of the 2016 season, specifically when it came to running the football. Over the final five games, the Bulldogs showed marked improvement, averaging 219.2 rushing yards per game.
This is also the first time since Georgia will have the same head coach (Smart), offensive coordinator (Jim Chaney) and offensive line coach (Sam Pittman) return from the previous season since 2014, when Mark Richt, Mike Bobo and Will Friend were in those positions, respectively.
Smart said there will be plenty of rotating taking place on the offensive line throughout the next five weeks.
"What you see one day might not what you see the next," Smart said.
