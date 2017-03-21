Plan in place for Hardman to see offensive snaps during spring practice

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said there will be a plan to get Mecole Hardman a look on the offensive side of the ball.
While that may not happen early in the spring, Hardman will be expected to get some offensive work. With Georgia having four outside corners on scholarship at the moment in Hardman, Malkom Parrish, Deandre Baker and J.R. Reed, Hardman will be needed on defense throughout the spring.
"We want to continue to develop him as a corner," Smart said.
Smart said it won't be until later on when the coaching staff will be able to learn whether Hardman needs to make a move on offense, which is where he excelled in high school with the ball in his hands.
"We'll find out in the fall, when we get some depth in there, how much we need him vs. offense," Smart said.
