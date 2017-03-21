Bulldogs Blog

March 21, 2017 3:32 PM

Ramsey sticks around to help Georgia football team during spring practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Brice Ramsey hasn't left just yet.

While Ramsey will transfer out of Georgia after the spring semester concludes, he was asked to help out his soon-to-be former team by assisting the quarterbacks during practice. Ramsey agreed to do so and will be on the practice field this spring.

Ramsey won't be taking any reps away from the three quarterbacks -- Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Sam Vaughn -- but will help facilitate them through various drills.

"He’s going to be a guy who’s out there, not from a scheme standpoint, but he’s going to help," Smart said. "He’s loyal to this program. He’s been very appreciative and has handled everything in a first-class manner. We asked him to help and he said 'Absolutely, I’ll come out there.'"

The main reason for this is due to the numbers Georgia has at quarterback. By losing walk-on Parker McLeod, the Bulldogs are down to three quarterbacks, with only two of those on scholarship.

Tight end Jeb Blazevich said he found out Ramsey would be at practice early Tuesday afternoon and was pleased with the news.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him again and chilling with him for a little bit out there," Blazevich said.

Ramsey's on-field role will be as a "student-coach." Smart clarified that he won't be a practice participant.

"Brice is going to do that to stay in shape, to keep himself in shape, and continue looking at other places," Smart said.

