A couple of receivers, including a potential starter, not practicing Tuesday

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley, recently arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, was not seen practicing on the football field.
The Bulldogs opened spring practice Tuesday and Ridley was not on the outdoor turf field. Ridley admitted to purchasing marijuana in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and bringing it up to Athens. He and the driver of the car he was a passenger in were arrested following a traffic stop.
Earlier in the day, head coach Kirby Smart said Ridley would face internal discipline after his arrest earlier in March.
"He’ll receive discipline. We’ll have internal discipline," Smart said. "I’ll say this – we are very disappointed in his decision. We do not condone that behavior. I think Riley is going to learn a valuable lesson from this mistake."
As a freshman in 2016, Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, Ridley will be subjected to a one-game suspension for his arrest.
Georgia was also down another receiver as Shakenneth Williams wasn't practicing with the team. Williams, however, was on the field but acting as a student-coach it appeared. Any injury to Williams is unknown at this time.
