Quarterbacks work on fundamentals, injury update and other practice notes

With only three quarterbacks dressed out, each one got plenty of opportunities to throw the ball during Georgia's first spring practice Tuesday.
Jacob Eason, who started 12 of 13 games a year ago, worked on throwing the ball out of the shotgun to his receivers, primarily on slant routes during the media viewing period. Jake Fromm, a freshman early enrollee from Houston County, spent time in handoff drills before jumping in to throw some routes to receivers.
Both quarterbacks received a high volume of reps during individual drills thanks to the team being shorthanded on quarterbacks for the spring. Only Eason, Fromm and Sam Vaughn are on the roster at the position. Brice Ramsey, who will transfer after the spring, was on hand to throw passes as a student-coach. Ramsey wasn't dressed out for the practice and presumably won't be throughout the spring.
One receiver who stood out during individual drills was freshman early enrollee Jeremiah Holloman, who displayed quickness and an in-shape frame at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. It will be of note to see how much work Holloman gets as spring practice progresses.
As for the offensive line, the starting five was just as head coach Kirby Smart said it would be: left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Dyshon Sims, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Aulden Bynum. Ben Cleveland is expected to get plenty of work at right guard and D'Marcus Hayes was seen rotating in as the second-team right tackle.
Michael Barnett, listed as both an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman, was with the offensive line Tuesday.
Rashad Roundtree, listed as an inside linebacker, was with the safeties, a position he originally came to Georgia to play.
As for injuries, inside linebacker Roquan Smith (upper body) and Trenton Thompson (shoulder) were doing some rehab work on the side. Smart said Smith is likely to miss most of spring practice and Thompson will not be able to participate.
Since Thompson withdrew from classes to focus on his health following a medical issue that required hospitalization, he has been allowed to rehab with director of sports medicine Ron Courson. It's uncertain how much else Thompson is allowed to do outside of that.
Jersey numbers
Here are some jerseys of note, including the freshman early enrollees and players who switched numbers:
2 Richard LeCounte III
8 Deangelo Gibbs
9 Jeremiah Holloman
11 Jake Fromm
23 Jake Skole
32 Monty Rice
52/94 Michael Barnett (52 on offense, 94 on defense)
78 D'Marcus Hayes
81 Chauncey Manac (was previously 91)
92 Cameron Nizialek
